Annual NCC Camp to conclude tomorrow

Mysuru: The NCC cadets were in for a pleasant surprise at the Annual Training Camp being held at KSOU premises by 13 Karnataka Bn NCC, Mysuru, when Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao, Commissioner of Police, Mysuru City, visited them at the campsite.

In all, 600 cadets are undergoing intensive training by officers and men from Indian Army since Aug.26. Lt. Col. Jagadish G. Nair and other Army and Civil dignitaries were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Col. Manjeet Singh, Commanding Officer of 13 Karnataka Bn NCC, Mysuru, expressed his gratitude to KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shivalingaiah for offering the premises to the battalion.

Thanking the City Top Cop for his wholehearted support and assistance in making the event a grand success, Col. Manjeet Singh also thanked the Police Force and Civil Administration for their help.

Dr. Subramanyeswara Rao, who also spoke, motivated the cadets to work for the society and environment. Stressing on the power of youth and its impact on the society, he lauded the role of NCC cadets in various social activities. The camp concludes tomorrow.