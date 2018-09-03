Sri Krishna Jayanti celebrated despite poor response
News

Mysuru:  Marking Sri Krishna Jayanti, District Administration and Department of Kannada and Culture had organised a function at Kalamandira here yesterday.

MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha inaugurated the programme. The attendance was very thin and the only bright spot was the colourful presentation by kids dressed as Sri Krishna and Radha.

Writer Bannur K. Raju delivered a lecture on Sri Krishna. Tahsildar Ramesh Babu, Department of Kannada and Culture Assistant Director H. Channappa, members of Kannada and Yadava Sangha and others    were present.

Damp squib: Kalamandira, which used to be jam-packed for various other Jayantis, had hardly 100 people seated in the auditorium and ironically 25 people were seated on the stage symbolising a mockery of Government-sponsored programmes. In the wake of enforcement of poll code of conduct, the elected people’s representatives were not invited for the function.

Barring the children dressed as Krishna and Radha and their accompanying parents, the general public too seemed to be not interested in the function which was scheduled to commence at 11.30 am but began at about 12.45 pm.

September 3, 2018

