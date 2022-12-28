Annual Sports Day at Sadvidya

December 28, 2022

Sadvidya Educational Institutions and Kaveri Charitable Trust (KCT) conducted its Annual Sports Day at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in city recently.

The chief guest, Prof. Dr. K. Chidananda Gowda, former Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University and the guest of honour, M.S. Nithyashree, International Champion in Roller Skating, addressed the gathering.

Addressing the students at the inauguration programme, the chief guest spoke about the importance of physical and mental fitness through sports. Nithyashree spoke how studies and sports should go together. She also said that all sports person should know how to handle their defeat.

Prof. V. K. Gopalachar, President of Kaveri Charitable Trust, presided over the event. Prof. M.S.K. Narahari Babu, Secretary, KCT, administered the oath to the athletes.

Prof. Dr. K. Chidananda Gowda, Prof. K.S. Hiriyanna, Joint Secretary, KCT, Prof. V.K. Gopalachar, Prof. M.S.K. Narahari Babu and M.S. Nithyashree honoured the State and National players. M.D. Gopinath, Management Member, KCT, was also present on the occasion.