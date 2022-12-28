Annual Sports Day at Sadvidya
Sports

Annual Sports Day at Sadvidya

December 28, 2022

Sadvidya Educational Institutions and Kaveri Charitable Trust (KCT) conducted its Annual Sports Day at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in city recently.

The chief guest, Prof. Dr. K. Chidananda Gowda, former Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University and the guest of honour, M.S. Nithyashree, International Champion in Roller Skating, addressed the gathering.

Addressing the students at the inauguration programme, the chief guest spoke about the importance of physical and mental fitness through sports. Nithyashree spoke how studies and sports should go together. She also said that all sports       person should know how to handle their defeat.

Prof. V. K. Gopalachar, President of Kaveri Charitable Trust, presided over the event. Prof. M.S.K. Narahari Babu, Secretary, KCT, administered the oath to the athletes.

Prof. Dr. K. Chidananda Gowda, Prof. K.S. Hiriyanna, Joint Secretary, KCT, Prof. V.K. Gopalachar, Prof. M.S.K. Narahari Babu and M.S. Nithyashree honoured the State and National players. M.D. Gopinath, Management Member, KCT, was also present on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching