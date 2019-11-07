Another Lake in Koorgalli Alive and Trumpeting !

November 7, 2019

Mysuru: There is another Lake in Koorgalli adjacent to Chamundi Wildlife Conservation, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre that is run by the Mysuru Zoo providing a clear contrast with the polluted Koorgalli Lake.

In 2015, the Mysuru District Administration headed by the then Deputy Commissioner C. Shikha handed over Koorgalli Lake to Mysuru Zoo for conservation and maintenance as the Lake is adjacent to the 113-acre Rescue Centre.

Also, the Zoo Authority had requested the DC to hand over this Lake for conservation. The Zoo management had planned to conserve the Lake and turn it into a major lung space for the vicinity. It had plans to develop the Lake into a biological site — Nisargadhama — for visitors and to establish a perfect setting for conservation of birds.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Member- Secretary to Zoo Authority of Karnataka B.P. Ravi said that elephants are bathed at the Lake regularly and the water body attracts many birds. “After the Zoo took over the Lake management, the boundaries were fenced and now the Lake is recharging the ground water. Water is also available to the neighbouring fields. This Lake is approximately 17 to 18 acres and rainwater freely flows into it. As there is no human activity here, the Lake attracts birds,” he added.

