Another meeting on Greater Mysuru held

April 14, 2022

Instructions given to prepare proposal at the earliest: MP

Mysore/Mysuru: “With regards to formation of Greater Mysuru, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner has been instructed to prepare the proposal speedily,” said MP Pratap Simha.

Speaking to media persons at MCC premises yesterday, he said that another meeting was held pertaining to formation of Greater Mysuru or Bruhat Mysuru Nagara Palike.

The MP said that the District Minister has instructed to make all preparations to include Hootagalli CMC, Bogadi, Srirampura and Rammanahalli TMCs and Chamundi Hill, Alanahalli, Siddalingapura and Yelwal Gram Panchayats into Greater Mysuru and has also instructed to prepare a proposal in this regard soon which will be submitted to the Government.