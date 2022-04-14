Another meeting on Greater Mysuru held
News

Another meeting on Greater Mysuru held

April 14, 2022

Instructions given to prepare proposal at the earliest: MP

Mysore/Mysuru: “With regards to formation of Greater Mysuru, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner has been instructed to prepare the proposal speedily,” said MP Pratap Simha.

Speaking to media persons at MCC premises yesterday, he said that another meeting was held pertaining to formation of Greater Mysuru or Bruhat Mysuru Nagara Palike.

The MP said that the District Minister has instructed to make all preparations to include Hootagalli CMC, Bogadi, Srirampura and Rammanahalli TMCs and Chamundi Hill, Alanahalli, Siddalingapura and Yelwal Gram Panchayats into Greater Mysuru and has also instructed to prepare a proposal in this regard soon which will be submitted to the Government.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching