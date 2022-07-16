AO Trauma Blended Course on ‘Basic Principles of Fracture Management’ begins in Mysuru

July 16, 2022

Noted Orthopaedician Dr. N. Nithyanand Rao overseeing 3-day event in city as Co-chairperson

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day AO Trauma Blended Course on ‘Basic Principles of Fracture Management’ began simultaneously at four places across India including Mysuru.

Post MS and DNB Orthopaedic Surgeons from different States are participating in the programme being held in two groups at four venues — Dehradun, Ranchi, Kolhapur and Mysuru — from July 15 to July 17.

City’s noted Orthopaedician Dr. N. Nithyanand Rao of ‘Nischira’ is the Co-chairperson of this blended course being held at Jyothi Hall of Hotel Southern Star on Vinobha Road, Mysuru.

Dr. Sudhir Kumar of Shree Jagannath Hospital & Research Centre from Ranchi, is the Chairperson while Dr. Vidisha Kulkarni of GSK Ortho Hospital from Kolhapur and Dr. Sudhir Kumar Garg of Government Medical College & Hospital from Dehradun are the other two Co-chairpersons. This blended course is monitored and structured from AO Switzerland.

The AO (Arbeitsgemeinschaft für Osteosynthesefragen) or the Association of the Study of Internal Fixation (ASIF) was established by a group of Swiss General and Orthopaedic Surgeons in 1958 to strive to transform the contemporary treatment of fractures in Switzerland.

Online zoom discussions and teaching for three consecutive weekends were held at all the four centres in the country since last month and now again it is held in Mysuru, Dehradun, Ranchi and Kolhapur. The course comprises lectures, bone model workshops and intense interactive sessions.

The AO spends 60% of their funds for this education all over the world and the faculty for the ongoing course are experienced Surgeons from Manipal, Mangaluru and Bengaluru.

Goal of the course: It teaches fundamental principles and current concepts in the treatment of injuries, incorporating the latest techniques in operative fracture management. The AO Trauma Basic Principles Course is the initial step along the path of lifelong learning in the area of operative fracture management and the main focus of this course lies in the basic principles of fracture management.

Dr. N. Nithyanand Rao addressing the participants.

Target participants: Doctors in surgical training but is also open to those who are interested in furthering their knowledge and skills in operative fracture management.

This blended course is composed of an online and a face-to-face (F2F) part. The online part starts 3 weeks before the F2F event, and each week consists of 2 distance learning modules followed by an online, synchronous small-group case discussion. Participants must complete the online component before attending the face-to-face course.

At the end of this course, participants will be able to discuss the concepts of stability, their influence on bone healing, and how to apply implants to achieve appropriate stability; Plan a treatment based on assessment, imaging, classification, and decision-making; Apply reduction techniques in fracture management with attention to the importance of the soft tissue; Evaluate and recognise special problems related to fractures in the immature skeleton, pelvic injuries, osteoporotic fractures, post-operative infection and delayed union and/or non-union among others.

AO is the premier innovator in surgical treatment of bone fractures and disorders. Innovation at the AO goes from bench to bedside, including basic research, product development, clinical validation and valorisation. Today AO has a global network of over 4,60,000 health care professionals. Each year AO offers over 775 educational events around the world, supported by nearly 7,000 faculty and attended by over 98,000 participants. It has around 18,500 Surgeon-Members working in the fields of trauma, spine, craniomaxillofacial, veterinary, and reconstructive surgery.