Rajachandra releases Gouri Satya’s book ‘Kavyagalalli Wadeyaru’

July 16, 2022

No reforms in administration can be expected till a Chief Minister like Nalwadi comes to power: KBG

Mysore/Mysuru: The book titled ‘Kavyagalalli Wadeyaru,’ authored by senior journalist and Star of Mysore columnist Gouri Satya, was released by Rajachandra of Mysore royal family at a programme organised by Bharati Prakashana, Mysuru, in association with Parampare, Mysuru, at Sri Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha on JLB Road in city last evening.

Speaking after releasing the book, Rajachandra said that the literature concerning Wadiyars perhaps was less known until the publication of writer Hayavadana Rao’s work ‘History of Mysore.’ There is no match for this three-volume book on Wadiyar, he said, adding that writers and poets got good encouragement from the erstwhile Mysore rulers.

Recalling the contributions made by Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar to Kannada literature, he said that the wife of Krishnaraja Wadiyar-I had written many books. “Gouri Satya’s book is a collation of all the literary works and achievements of the erstwhile Mahrajas,” he noted.

Stressing on the need for the Government to extend subsidy to literary works too, Rajachandra said that many writers are not getting any monetary benefit from their works. “Even publishers are finding it difficult to get back their investment. The Government, which is looking at only the cinema industry, should also take note of the plight of writers and publishers and extend subsidy to literary works too just like cinema. Extending subsidy and other benefits will be of huge help in promoting the Kannada Publication Industry,” he observed.

Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor K.B. Ganapathy (KBG), who spoke as the chief guest, said that a good and responsive administration cannot be expected until a person who has the qualities of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar comes to power.

Noting that the erstwhile Mysore Mahrajas ruled for 550 years, Ganapathy said that no other rulers, be it Magadha, Maurya, Sultans, Moghuls, Vijayanagar, Shivaji, Chola, Pandyas etc., ruled for such a long period. Pointing out that a multitude of developmental works were taken up since the times of Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, he said that Chamaraja Wadiyar continued the legacy of Mysore Maharajas, by good governance and statesmanship.

“The good administration of Nalwadi inspired Mahatma Gandhi to call the then Mysore kingdom as ‘Ramarajya.’ Nalwadi always scouted for talent and he appointed able people for running the administration,” KBG said while citing the examples of Sir M. Visvesvaraya and Sir Mirza Ismail. But despite the strong foundation laid by Nalwadi, the democratic Governments that came after independence failed to carry forward the rich legacy of Nalwadi, he rued.

Citing the example of the current status of Mandya’s MySugar, Bhadravathi’s Iron and Steel Factory, Mysuru’s Sandalwood Oil Factory and such others built by Nalwadi in the pre-independence days, he said that the sorry state of affairs of all these monumental works of Nalwadi are glaring examples of how our present day rulers have failed in good administration.

Reiterating that a good administration cannot be expected until a leader like Nalwadi emerges, Ganapathy said that Gouri Satya’s work reminds us of the glorious day of the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas and also their long history.

Asserting that he felt happy on reading the book, he said that he could learn more about the life and administration of Mysore Maharajas. Maintaining that the book is full of facts about our erstwhile rulers, he said that the book is a very useful one for learning about our Maharajas. Gouri Satya should continue writing such knowledgable and informative books, he added.

Referring to the hardships faced by publishers these days, Ganapathy recalled how he had to face some embarrassing moments 45 years ago when he wanted to start an English Daily in Mysuru, at a time when 40 newspapers were published from Mysuru and 80 from Bengaluru. “Some even sarcastically told him that who wants to read the 41st newspaper of Mysuru,” he said adding that he retorted back by questioning how 40 newspapers were being published and what was their source of income.

Highlighting that Government advertisements and subsidies makes one to come up with publications, he said that such things are only a business and as such it is neither a profession nor a public service. Stating that the Government should extend subsidy to books written by writers such as Gouri Satya, he said that at the same time, the Government should exercise caution and regulate reckless publications.

The book’s author Gouri Satya said that his book is a collection of his 20 articles published in Kannada Prabha newspaper over three decades ago and facts collected from other sources. “The book features the period right from Yaduraya to Jayachamaraja Wadiyar. It is regretting to note that not much people know about the rule of the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas. My intention is that the people of Mysuru, especially the current generation, should come to know of the great contributions of the Maharajas. I hope that the book fulfils this aspiration,” he said.

Noted Gamakis K. Ramachandra and Dr. Jyothi Shankar introduced the book to the audience through a unique interpretation and Gamaka Vaachana. Earlier, Vidwan Manmohan rendered the invocation.

Bharati Prakashana’s B.N. Srinivas and others were present.