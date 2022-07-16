Tumakuru shepherds robbed in Mysuru, four arrested

July 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Four persons, who had robbed shepherds from Tumakuru, have been arrested by Mysuru District Police. The criminals had assaulted the shepherds and snatched two sheep and mobile phones, said Mysuru Superintendent of Police R. Chethan.

Addressing a press conference at his office this noon, the SP said that Kariyanna, his father Kenchanappa, mother Giriyamma and relative Ranganatha, residents of Devarahatti village in Sira taluk of Tumakuru district had come to Mysuru with 500 sheep. They had rented out the vacant field owned by Puttaswamy at M.C. Halli in T. Narasipur taluk.

They had brought the animals from their village to sell them in Mysuru during this festival season and had put up tents to keep a watch on the sheep at night. Targeting them on the night of July 5 at 1.30 am, these four persons (names not revealed by Police) entered the fence and threatened the shepherds to part with a few animals.

When Kariyanna and others resisted them, the criminals assaulted them with improvised weapons. Later, they snatched away their mobile phones and carried two sheep on their bikes. A case was booked at the T. Narasipur Police Station.

A team was formed by Additional SP Nandini and Nanjangud Dy.SP Govindaraju, headed by T. Narasipur Inspector Krishnappa. The team based their investigation on scientific evidence like mobile phone location tracking and other means through technology and managed to arrest four persons.

One Pulsar bike and another Shine bike that were used for the crime were seized along with the two stolen sheep. The SP said that during interrogation, the accused confessed that they were involved in a bike theft case that was reported near T. Narasipur KSRTC Bus Stand Water Pump House.

The accused had used the same motorbike to steal the sheep after changing the vehicle’s number plates. Other team members who were part of the arrest were Bhaskar, Ramesh, C. Prabhakar, K.G. Prabhakar, Madesha, Mahadevashetty, Manu, Madankumar and Malappa Somanal.

Additional SP Nandini, Nanjangud Dy.SP Govindaraju T. Narasipur Inspector Krishnappa were present at the press conference.