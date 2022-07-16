Make Consumer Commissions more people-friendly: MGP

July 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: An awareness-cum-interaction programme on effective functioning of Consumer Redressal Commissions was held at Rani Bahadur auditorium on Hunsur Road here this morning.

The programme was organised by Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) in association with B.N. Bahadur Institute of Management Studies (BIMS).

Speaking at the programme, Dr. Bhamy V. Shenoy, a former MGP President, stressed on the need for making Consumer Redressal Commissions at the district-level to work and to fire the heads and supporting staff if they do not work taking into consideration the interests of consumers.

“It is surprising that District Consumer Courts are not having proper infrastructure. The Courts cite lack of staff and supporting gadgets such as microphones, photocopy machines, internet service etc., which is disappointing to note,” he pointed out.

Contending that there is nothing like a printed format for filing consumer complaints, Dr. Shenoy said that any aggrieved consumer can file complaints written on a paper, which needs to be seriously considered. Stressing on the need for setting up free legal support clinics, he alleged that at a time when Artificial Intelligence and Internet is being widely used across the world, attempts are being made to make filing of cases all the more difficult.

Emphasising on the need to get rid of adjournments and to keep advocates away in cases when relief sought is less than Rs. 2 lakh, Dr. Shenoy also expressed doubts about the success of mediation, which is advocated by some quarters, as he finds little scope for an amicable settlement.

Dr. Shenoy also highlighted the provision of Consumer Protection Act,1986, which makes provision for the establishment of Consumer Councils and other authorities for the settlement of consumer disputes and for matters connected therewith.

Quoting the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, that deals with matters relating to violation of consumer rights, unfair trade practices, misleading advertisements and all those circumstances which are prejudicial to consumer rights, Dr. Shenoy said that e-Commerce concept must be made use of for ending laborious process of filing cases and putting a full stop to unnecessary adjournments of hearings in Courts.

Referring to the suggestion made by Pushpa, a consumer activist, that lawyers must be kept, he said that in an IT era where e-Filing, Artificial Intelligence, Internet and such other means of communication are widely used, the Consumer Courts must come with up with procedures that are more consumer-friendly.

After hearing the suggestions that came up during the interaction, the meeting resolved to write to the President of Mysuru District Consumer Redressal Commission to make the Commission more consumer-friendly by introducing the latest concepts of consumer redressal. It also decided to write the letters en masse so that it can turn out into a movement of sorts in the coming days.

BIMS Department of Studies (DoS) in Business Administration Chairman Prof. D. Anand, MGP Treasurer K.V. Ramnath, Life Member Ashwini Ranjan, Members Dr. Sekhar Iyer, Pushpa and others were present.