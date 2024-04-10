Apex Court stays State Board exams for classes 5, 8, 9, 11

April 10, 2024

New Delhi: In a big setback to the State Government, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Karnataka Government to keep the results of Board exams for classes 5, 8, 9 and 11 in abeyance and rebuked the authorities for playing with the future of students.

A SC Bench, headed by Justice Bela Trivedi, directed the State to keep in abeyance and not to communicate or circulate the results of the exams at any cost either to the students or parents.

The Top Court order came just a couple of hours after the Board exam results were announced, adding another twist to the month-long saga that has caused much consternation among the schools, students and the parents.

“This is the classic instance whereby none other than the Government of Karnataka has sought to create havoc and great distress not only amongst the students and their parents, but also amongst teachers and school managements in Karnataka,” Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Pankaj Mittal said, while expressing their displeasure.

The Court stayed the operation and implementation of the Karnataka High Court’s order of Mar.22, allowing the State Government to conduct the Board exams. The Court also stayed the Apr. 6 order by the Karnataka School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Council for declaration of results till further orders.

The SC was hearing a petition by the Organisation for Unaided Recognised Schools (Our Schools). The Petitioner, led by Advocates K.V. Dhananjaya and A.Velan, contended that the HC Division Bench did not grant them anytime to approach the SC to challenge the order.

The State Government had directed to hold the exams on Mar.25, 26, 27 and 28 for classes 5, 8 and 9 when the SSLC board exams were also taking place.

Meanwhile, even as the students, parents and the schools were in confusion after the SC order, the Department of School Education and Literacy has decided to take legal opinion on the matter and consult the Advocate-General.