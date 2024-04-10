Ramzan to be celebrated tomorrow
April 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As the Moon was not sighted yesterday, the District Moon Committee has decided to celebrate Ramzan festival tomorrow (Apr. 11).

During the meeting held yesterday evening at the Mysuru District Wakf Advisory Committee Office on Sayyaji Rao Road, Sir Khazi of Mysuru Hazarath Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff collected information about the sighting of Moon from across the State.

As the Moon was not sighted in any part of the district, the Sir Khazi contacted the Central Moon Committee in Bengaluru and declared to continue fasting on Wednesday and celebrate Ramzan on Thursday (Apr. 11).

Eid prayers will be held at Tilaknagar Eidgah Maidan at 9 am and at Rajivnagar Eidgah Maidan at 8.30 am. The changes in the prayer timings were made due to increase in temperature. Sir Khazi has urged Muslim brethren to carry umbrellas and carpets while coming for prayers.

Eid prayers will also be held at the Grounds opposite Masjid-e-Nimra in Rajivnagar at 7 am, Masjid Khair-ul-Wara – Rajivnagar at 7.30 am; Masjid Syed Ahmed at S.A. Layout, Rajivnagar and Masjid Omer Khan on B.N. Street in Mandi Mohalla at 8 am; Ghousianagar Eidgah Grounds at 9 am; Masjid-e-Azam on Ashoka Road and Masjid Aqsa near Fountain Circle at 10 am and Masjid Showdul Baddar in Shanthinagar at 10.30 am. 

