Appeal to KSRTC authorities
Voice of The Reader

Appeal to KSRTC authorities

June 28, 2022

Ply direct buses from Kuvempunagar Depot in Mysuru to Electronic City & Whitefield in Bengaluru

Sir,

After a long COVID break, slowly companies at Bengaluru are limping back to normalcy. Now  work from home is  getting transformed into work in respective offices/companies, resulting to travel by KSRTC buses during weekends (Friday evenings) from Electronic City, Kuvempunagar (of Bengaluru) to Kengeri,  Electronic City to Majestic/Satellite Bus Stand,  Whitefield to Majestic (alternative  to Satellite Bus Stand when unable to catch buses from Kengeri to Mysuru due to weekend rush despite running helter skelter, as fully loaded buses neither stop nor enter the bus stand) and vice-versa on Sundays.

This ordeal is making us to undergo different hardships with bag and baggage, getting drenched in rains sometimes, uncertain timings to reach our destinations at Mysuru.

Most of the times we are forced to reach Mysuru during dead of midnights, totally drained out, exhausted with lot of anxiety and fear in mind anticipating and risking ourselves to untoward incidents, especially to weaker sex while reaching their abodes at odd hours.

Our aged and worried guardians will either be anxiously waiting at the bus stand or at home spending sleepless nights. Also we may not be able to resume our work in time on Mondays.

Keeping this in mind, I request the KSRTC authorities to introduce direct buses from Kuvempunagar Depot (Mysuru) to Electronic City, to Kuvempunagar (near Silk Board, Bengaluru),  to Whitefield, Manyata Tech Park and vice-versa giving  us a mental, physical and financial relief.

This also helps other commuters in and around Ramakrishnanagar, Srirampura, Kuvempunagar, Aravindanagar, Jayanagar etc. of Mysuru, likewise Konanakunte, Gottagere, Nobonagar, Kuvempunagar, Banneraghatta road, Raja Aristos etc., of Bengaluru, in addition to other major bus stations, useful for boarding and alighting commuters enroute. If the authorities feel it is really not feasible  daily, at least services may be introduced at the end and beginning of the week.

– Dr. M. Shyam Prasad, Krishnamurthypuram, 25.6.2022

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Appeal to KSRTC authorities”

  1. Aaryan says:
    June 29, 2022 at 5:31 pm

    In our view if one district pwople starts demanding on directs buses, even the other district people demand for the same, wether KSRTC department will be able to meet the requirements of all the districts and justify the needs of people as KSRTC can not be biased.

    Reply

