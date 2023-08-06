Applications invited for Agniveer Air Force recruitment

August 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Employment Exchange Office has invited online applications from unmarried youths (girls and boys) in India for Agniveer Air Force recruitment conducted by Indian Air Force under ‘Agnipath’ scheme to serve in technical and non-technical field.

Agnipath’ is a radical recruitment policy for the Indian armed forces under which ‘Agniveers’ are hired on four-year contract for the three defence services (Army, Navy and Air Force) which will help in character building and will empower the nation’s youth.

Applicants must have a pass in PUC with Science subjects. Also they must have secured 50 percent marks in Mathematics, Physics and English. If candidates have studied any professional course, they must have passed with 50 percent marks in English, Physics and Mathematics subjects. Candidates who have completed three years diploma course with 50 percent marks are eligible to apply.

Eligible candidates may apply online by logging on to http://agnipathvayu.cdac.in before Aug. 17. For details, contact District Employment Exchange Office Assistant Director on Ph: 0821-2489972, according to a press release.