Applications invited for Agniveer Air Force recruitment
News

Applications invited for Agniveer Air Force recruitment

August 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Employment Exchange Office has invited online applications from unmarried youths (girls and boys) in India for Agniveer Air Force recruitment conducted by Indian Air Force under ‘Agnipath’ scheme to serve in technical and non-technical field.

Agnipath’ is a radical recruitment policy for the Indian armed forces under which ‘Agniveers’ are hired on four-year contract for the three defence services (Army, Navy and Air Force) which will help in character building and will empower the nation’s youth.

Applicants must have a pass in PUC with Science subjects. Also they must have secured 50 percent marks in Mathematics, Physics and English. If candidates have studied any professional course, they must have passed with 50 percent marks in English, Physics and Mathematics subjects. Candidates who have completed three years diploma course with 50 percent marks are eligible to apply.

Eligible candidates may apply online by logging on to http://agnipathvayu.cdac.in before Aug. 17. For details, contact  District Employment Exchange Office Assistant Director on Ph:  0821-2489972, according to  a press release.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching