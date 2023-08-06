Paddy seeds worth Rs. 4.84 lakh seized
August 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Acting against illegal stocking of sowing seeds, the Agriculture Department Officials who raided a godown in T. Narasipur taluk, have seized paddy seeds (seedlings) of different varieties, totally worth Rs.4. 84 lakh.

Acting on a complaint, the officials raided the godown located in Survey No. 50 located between SKP Agrahara and Vyasarajapura in Sosale Hobli of T. Narasipur taluk and seized the illegally stored paddy seeds weighing 1,480 kg worth Rs. 4,84,754.

The seized seeds included 810 Kgs of Dabang Plus variety, 160 Kgs of Tulasi variety, 360 Kgs of Albina Variety, 125 Kgs of IR-64 and 25 Kgs of MTU  1010 variety.

One Mallikarjunaswamy has been accused of illegally storing these paddy seeds.

The Agriculture Department Officials who were part of the raid included Assistant Director of Agriculture K.S. Suhasini, Technical Officer B.P. Raghavendra, Agriculture Officer Shivaraju and others. A case has been registered at the jurisdictional  Bannur Police Station in this regard.

Officials said that, samples of the seized seed bags have been sent to the Seed Testing Laboratory at Hebbal in Bengaluru for a quality check. The officials  have also asked the farmers to be wary of poor quality sowing  seeds and also mandatorily demand the  bills for the seeds they purchase.

