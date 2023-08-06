Online frauds: Four including MLC’s son lose Rs. 35.30 lakh

August 6, 2023

Cases of fake customer care number, OTP sharing, part time jobs, quick money, online tasks

Mysore/Mysuru: In separate incidents, MLC A.H. Vishwanath’s son, Amith Devarahatti, along with three others, fell victim to online fraudsters, resulting in a total loss of Rs. 35,30,789.

In the first case, on July 28 morning, Amith attempted to withdraw cash from an HDFC ATM in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. Unfortunately, the transaction failed, prompting him to search for the Customer Care number on Google.

He called the number he found, but unknown to him, it was a fraudulent line. The caller on the other end deceived Amith into sharing his bank account details. Shortly after, Amith received a One Time Password (OTP) on his mobile phone, which he did not share with anyone. Nonetheless, Rs. 1,99,989 was fraudulently transferred from his bank account.

If one faces any issues with your bank account or transactions, always verify the customer care number directly from the bank’s official website or contact the number printed on debit/credit card. Do not rely on search engine results, as fraudulent numbers may be listed, the Police said.

In the second case, 42-year-old Sarfaraz from Udayagiri received a call from the mobile number 93879-40096. The caller enticed him with the promise of making quick money and instructed him to contact individuals named Mohit and Fathima.

The caller also sent Sarfaraz a link to a Telegram account. Sarfaraz initially received money for completing a few projects but later found himself cheated when Rs. 17,52,732 was deceitfully transferred from his account, along with false assurances of a bonus payment.

In the third case, 39-year-old Narasimhalu from Kuvempunagar was approached by individuals named Pushpa Neeta and Priya Sharma on the Telegram app. They offered him part-time job opportunities and directed him to a website for registration. After completing a few tasks, Narasimhalu unknowingly became a victim of fraud, losing Rs. 10,53,068 in multiple transfers from his bank account.

In the fourth case, 36-year-old Roopesh Gonsalves of Rajivnagar was contacted by fraudsters on WhatsApp. They promised him commissions for completing online tasks, leading Roopesh to transfer Rs. 5.25 lakh from his bank account, only to be deceived in the end. All of these cases have been duly registered at the City’s CEN Police Station.

According to Police, one must stay vigilant against offers promising quick money or attractive rewards. Legitimate opportunities are rarely too good to be true and usually require effort and time.

If you come across part-time job offers or work-from-home opportunities, verify the legitimacy of the company and their contact information. Scammers often use fake job offers to lure victims.

It is crucial to raise awareness about online fraud and take necessary precautions to protect oneself from falling victim to such scams. Never share sensitive information with unknown individuals, verify the authenticity of communication from banks or organisations and report suspicious activities immediately. Stay vigilant and informed to safeguard against online fraud.