MLC Vishwanath urges State Govt. to continue with old textbooks

June 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the opposition to revision of school textbooks by Rohit Chakratirtha headed committee growing by the day, BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath has urged the State Government to continue with the old textbooks and to withdraw the revised textbooks.

He was speaking after opening his new public office at CADA Office premises here on Monday.

Maintaining that the Government should not be adamant on the controversial textbook revision issue which is hitting headlines almost every other day, with several Seers and organisations taking out protests and campaigns, Vishwanath expressed concern that the Education Department is on a downslide by taking controversial decisions and causing unnecessary confusions.

Contending that textbook revision should not be an agenda of any party, Vishwanath wanted to know why Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh is not speaking on the issue, while other unconcerned Ministers such as the Revenue Minister and Urban Development Minister are coming up with statements on the matter, which is not correct.

Repeat of Karnataka episode in Maharashtra

Commenting on the political developments in neighbouring Maharashtra, where a section of Shiv Sena Legislators have rebelled against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Vishwanath said it seems that the Karnataka episode of 2019 is unfolding in Maharashtra too.

Pointing out that the same situation in Karnataka prevailed in 2019, when some Legislators of the Congress and the JD(S) rebelled against their party leadership that ultimately resulted in the collapse of H.D. Kumaraswamy headed JD(S)-Congress coalition Government, he opined that the same situation has now repeated in Maharashtra, where the three-party Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government is on a shaky wicket and may not survive for long.

‘Mumbai Files’ book to be released by year end

Referring to the much-awaited release of his purported book ‘Bombay Days’, which is presumed to reveal the circumstances that led 17 rebel Legislators of Congress and JD(S) combined, to move to Mumbai and stay there for days together, MLC Vishwanath said that he had earlier planned to name his book as ‘Bombay Days.’ But now he has changed the title of the book as ‘Mumbai Files’ on the lines of the film ‘Kashmir Files’, he said asserting that the book does not contain any ‘bombshells’ or ‘earthshaking revelations’ but only gives a factual narrative of the days the rebel Legislators stayed in a Mumbai Hotel in June-July 2019.

Dismissing allegations that the rebel legislators had ‘sold’ themselves for huge sums of money, Vishwanath reiterated that the book explains the circumstances that they were forced to rebel against the coalition Government. The ‘Mumbai Files’ book will be released by the end of the year, when all suspense regarding its content and narrative will come to an end, he added.

Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa should not speak as a party spokesperson

Taking strong exception to acclaimed writer and Saraswati Samman awardee Dr. S. L. Bhyrappa’s stand on the textbook revision row, Vishwanath said that the veteran writer should not speak like a spokesperson of the BJP.

Arguing that Dr. Bhryappa should look to further enrich the Kannada literary world rather can issuing controversial and unwarranted statements in defence of textbook revision, he observed that all of Dr. Bhyrappa’s words smacks of his allegiance to the BJP. The renowned writer’s remarks do not bring any honour for him, Vishwanath said.