Applications invited from Veerashaiva students

Mysuru: Mysuru and Chamarajanagar District Veerashaiva Mathadipathigala Goshti has invited applications from poor meritorious students of Veerashaiva Community who have scored high marks in SSLC exams both in State and Central syllabus in 2018-19. 

Those eligible may obtain the application forms from the Office of the Goshti at Jagadguru                                         Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Circle, Mysuru – 570004. Last date to submit filled-in applications is July 27. For details, contact Mahadevaprasad on Mob: 94490-30588, according to a press release.

July 10, 2019

