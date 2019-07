Mysuru: Dr. R. Srisha, Project Chairman of Pragathi Prathishtana and a resident of Kuvempunagar, has been conferred ‘Culture of Peace Award – 2019’ by United States Foundation for International Peace, New York, at Atwell’s Conference Centre in New York, USA, on Monday.

He was one among 12 persons who received the award for outstanding and extra-ordinary achievements in their chosen fields of activity and services rendered to promote greater friendship and international peace.