Appointment to Boards and Corporations: Names of 25 MLAs ready, list to be released soon

November 30, 2023

Two-time H.D. Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu likely to head MUDA; MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah for LIDKAR

Bengaluru/Mysuru: The list of Chairmen for over 30 Boards, Corporations and Authorities of the State Government is ready and will be released soon, with the Winter Session of State Legislature likely to be held from Dec. 4 to 15 at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

According to sources, “25 senior MLAs have been selected to head various Boards, Corporations and Authorities and the first list containing the names of MLAs and their appointments will be released initially.

Barring a few, the names of only those MLAs who have won the elections 4 to 5 times and lobbying for the Ministry, have been carefully hand-picked, after having a final round of discussion with AICC General Secretary and Karnataka In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, during the latter’s visit to KPCC Office in Bengaluru recently.”

The Legislators of those districts which lack representation in the Cabinet have been given the first preference, followed by other districts. Meanwhile, it is also said, “If the list is not released before the start of Belagavi Session, the chances of releasing the list after the conclusion of the Session on Dec. 15 cannot be ruled out. With Lok Sabha elections due to be held in April-May 2024, the party is treading cautiously, with the possibilities of those MLAs who were keen on being suitably rewarded with plum post, involving in dissident activities during the session in the event of missing the berth, cannot be denied.”

To avoid the wrath of sulking party workers, especially those loyal workers who were waiting for their share of pie, the State leaders who had prepared the list after three rounds of meeting, later brought it to the notice of Party High Command to take a final call, it is said.

Probables from Mysuru

Meanwhile, the names of MLAs Anil Chikkamadu (H.D. Kote, Mysuru district) and A.R. Krishnamurthy (Kollegal, Chamarajanagar district) and MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah (Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Local Bodies Constituency) are doing rounds as most probables to head Boardsand Corporations.

Anil, who is serving his second consecutive term as MLA, is likely to become the Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) considered as prestigious in Mysuru region and Dr.Thimmaiah, who is serving his first term as MLC for the Chairmanship of Dr.BabuJagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation (LIDKAR). The name of another MLC U.B. Venkatesh of Bengaluru is also in circulation.

Till now, the names of former Mysuru ZP President K. Marigowda and former ZP Member Rakesh Papanna were in circulation for MUDA Chairmanship.

Most of the prominent leaders are vying for the top posts and have camped in Bengaluru for the past one month, frequently visiting VidhanaSoudha, the seat of State Legislature. However, the latest development considering only senior MLAs and MLCs, barring a few exceptions in the first phase, has left most of the party workers disappointed, it is said.

Apart from MUDA, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) and Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL) are also headquartered in city.