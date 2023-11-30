Procession marks Kanakadasa Jayanti

November 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A grand and Colourful procession marked Kanakadasa Jayanti celebrations organised by the District Administration in the city this morning.

Thousands of people from different parts of the district took part in the procession, which was launched by former MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate.

The procession was accompanied by a host of folk and cultural troupes, which included Nandi Dhwaja, Puja Kunita, NaviluKunita, HuliveshaKunita, Kodava Women Dance, KoluKunita, Kolata, GoravaKunita, KoliKunita, Yakshagana etc., A statue of Saint Kanakadasa placed in a Silver Chariot was another attractive part of the procession, which also saw 5 tableaux featuring Udupi Kanaka Gopura, Vijayanagar empire built by Hakka-Bukka, freedom fighter KrantiveeraSangolliRayanna, Kittur Rani Chennamma and builder of ‘Akhanda Bharat’ Chandragupta Maurya.

The procession passed through Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Albert Victor Road, K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Basaveshwara Circle, Chamaraja Double Road (100 ft. Road), N.S. Road, D. DevarajUrs Road, JLB Road, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) and Vinoba Road (Hunsur Road) before reaching Kalamandira where the stage programme took place.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, Kannada and Culture Department Assistant Director Dr.Sudarshan and other officials and leaders were present.