Arjun Ranga takes over as CII Karnataka Chairman for 2022-23

March 10, 2022

Third Mysurean after Aroon Raman and Muthukumar to head CII Karnataka State Council

Mysore/Mysuru: Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, Mysuru, has been elected as the new Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Karnataka State Council for 2022-23.

He took charge from Ramesh Ramadurai, Past CII State Chairman, at a function held at Taj West End, Bengaluru, today. Arjun Ranga has been closely associated with the industry body and was previously the Chairman of CII, Mysuru Zone for the year 2017-18.

In his new role, Arjun would work closely with the Government on policy matters, liaise with thought leaders and bring about strategic shifts to create new business opportunities.

Commenting on his new role, Arjun says, “I am thankful to be elected as the CII Chairman, Karnataka State Council. It is an opportunity for me to strive further to lead and enable businesses, companies and entrepreneurs to grow. In this new role, I am looking forward to bringing value to the industry body through policies that benefit all the stakeholders.”

“We would like to leverage Karnataka’s status as the Knowledge, Innovation and R&D Capital of India and make our State the global destination for businesses and foreign investments. We would also like to strengthen our State’s startup ecosystem through strategic policy interventions, in line with our Government’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision,” he hoped.