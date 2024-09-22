Art works invited by Dasara Fine Arts Sub-Committee

September 22, 2024

Mysuru: Dasara Fine Arts and Handicrafts Sub-Committee has invited art works for State-level Dasara Art Exhibition organised at Chamarajendra Government College of Visual Arts (CAVA), Siddarthanagar in the city from Oct. 4 to 7, as part of Dasara-2024.

The artefacts — painting, sculpture, graphic art, photography and applied arts — will be exhibited in professional and amateur categories.

The art works should be submitted to CAVA during office hours till Sept. 30.

The top three prizes will be awarded in each category. The artists should submit their biodata along with art works to the Sub-Committee.

The art works should have been created after Oct. 2023 and should not have been selected for any award.

Two art works can be submitted for exhibition in one category. The art works should be collected back, after the culmination of the exhibition, between Oct. 8 and 14.

The application format can be downloaded from the website https://cavamysore.karnataka.gov.in or https://mysore.nic.in

For further details, contact A.P. Chandrashekar of Fine Arts and Handicrafts Sub-Committee on Mob: 98445-95568 or K. Ravimurthy on Mob: 98440-82579, according to a press release from the Secretary of Dasara Fine Arts & Handicrafts Sub-Committee.