Artificial Intelligence a threat to Human Intelligence: Sadhguru

Mysuru: “Educational institutions should make a paradigm shift from information loading to exploring human intelligence,” opined Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev after unveiling the busts of Rajaseva Prasaktha Ambale Subramanya Iyer and Educationist Rattehalli Ramappa, the pioneers of Mahajana Education Society (MES), in the premises of Mahajana High School and Mahajana PU College, Jayalakshmipuram, here recently.

Speaking on Artificial Intelligence and Human Intelligence, the Isha Foundation Founder, Jaggi Vasudev said, in the era of technology, man has become a slave to machine. He cited the excessive use of smart phones.

Recollecting his school days, Jaggi Vasudev said that he was left wondering if calculators could do all the calculation, why he was being tortured with math learning, sending the audience into peals of laughter.

He said probably he gained more outside the classes, saying emphasis should not be only on factual learning. These days information accumulation is considered equivalent to intelligence and therefore there is a greater thrust on data accumulation, assimilation and use. However, this kind of knowledge or scholarship is going to become defunct in near future. What will have a greater value and premium is human intelligence — the ability to handle human emotions. The choice to have the highest level of pleasantness is within oneself.

“Man’s experiences should be the way he wants it to be. A human being cannot unfold oneself in an ambience of unpleasantness. As human beings we tend to suffer because of our enhanced memory and imagination. There is a tendency to live in the past or future and therefore suffer and make our lives miserable,” he said.

“Hence, educational institutions should come forward to shift the present learning process to enhance human perception which is blessed with different faculties so as to explore human intelligence for a better handling of human emotions,” said the Sadhguru to a large gathering of students, staff and the public.

