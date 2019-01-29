Sulwadi Temple tragedy effect: 22 CCTV cameras to be installed

JSS Mahavidyapeetha Secretary S.P. Manjunath said that Suttur Mutt authorities have decided to install 22 CCTV cameras at five different locations, including Dasoha Bhavan, where prasadam will be distributed for devotees, during this year’s Suttur Jatra Mahotsava.

A decision to this effect was taken following Chamarajanagar’s Hanur taluk Sulwadi Temple Prasadam Poisoning tragedy where 17 people were killed and more than hundred devotees fell ill after consuming prasadam laced with pesticides on Dec.14, 2018.

The installation of CCTV cameras will help to monitor the mass feeding, kitchen and other activities of prasadam distribution at the Mutt. Arrangements have been made to test the prasadam before serving to devotees.

As like previous year, the Mutt has decided to hold mass feeding for all the six days at five different locations in the premises of Suttur Srikshetra this year too.

The Mutt has stocked thousands of quintals of best quality rice after purchasing from Manvi of Raichur district, tur dal from Kalaburagi, Jaggery from Mandya and a large number of modern vegetable cutting machines bought from Coimbatore to feed lakhs of devotees during the Jathra.

As part of cleanliness, the Mutt will be deploying hundreds of workers and volunteers to keep the kitchen, mass feeding areas clean and for the disposal of garbage generated in this areas. All preparations have been made to provide safe drinking water and also health check-up camps will be held, he said.

