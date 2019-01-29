Protest mars Day-2 of State Govt. Employees Sports Meet

Mysuru: The three-day State-level sports and cultural meet of State Government Employees being held in the city entered the second day today.

However, today, the meet was marred by a demonstration with some participants protesting at Chamundi Vihar Stadium against the failure of the authorities to distribute track suits to them and poor lodging and boarding facilities. Claiming that only 4,000 out of the 11,000 participants who had registered for the event were distributed track suits, the protesting participants also alleged improper organisation of the event.

Minister inaugurates Meet

Yesterday, Tourism and Sericulture Minister S.R. Mahesh inaugurated the three-day meet by releasing balloons at Chamundi Vihar Stadium, in the absence of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who was supposed to inaugurate the event.

Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports Rahim Khan, who spoke after hoisting the Flag, said that taking part in sports and cultural activities will help the employees to maintain physical and mental health.

Pointing out that the Sports Department has sought Rs.500 crore for promoting sports at all levels in the State, he said that the CM has promised allotment to the Department in the forthcoming Budget.

He further said that the Department has set up a Helpline for providing comprehensive information about the Department’s initiatives.

S.R. Mahesh, in his address, underlined the role of officials in making any Government event a huge success. Highlighting that taking part in sports and other related physical activities will hugely help in maintaining physical and mental fitness, he said that the society will become better if everyone worked in accordance to conscience.

He further said that he would talk to the Chief Minister on meeting the demands of Government employees.

State Government Employees Association President H.K. Ramu, MLA Tanveer Sait, MLC K.T. Srikantegowda, Mysuru Athletics Association President and former MLA Vasu, DC Abhiram G. Sankar, ZP CEO K. Jyothi, State Additional Chief Secretary Dr. G. Kalpana, Youth Services and Sports Commissioner K. Srinivas and other officials were present.

