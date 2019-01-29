Theft at Bandanthamma Kalamma Temple
Gold ornaments worth about Rs. 3.5 lakh looted   

Mysuru: Thieves have reportedly looted gold ornaments worth over Rs. 3.5 lakh from Bandanthamma Kalamma Temple on New Kantharaj Urs Road  in city yesterday midnight by breaking open the main door. The incident came to light this morning when the security guard of the temple noticed the door open and alerted the management of the Temple Committee.

Following a complaint lodged by President of the Temple Management Committee Rajanna and ex-Corporator Balu, Saraswathipuram Police visited the spot.          

The Police said that temple deity’s mangalsutra weighing about 75 grams, another 60 grams gold chain and hundi collection amount of Rs. 12,000 were stolen.  

Finger Print and Dog Squad personnel inspected the spot. A complaint has been registered at Saraswathipuram Police Station and investigation is going on.

January 29, 2019

