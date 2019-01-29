Siddu loses cool, snatches mike from woman

T. Narasipur: Former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah yesterday landed in a controversy when he engaged in a heated argument with a woman party worker and snatched the mike from her at an event at Gargeshwari in the taluk.

Siddharamaiah was taking part in the power sub-station inauguration programme at Gargeshwari when Jamal Ara, a former Taluk Panchayat President, thumped on the table in front of him while alleging that his MLA-son Dr. Yathindra, who represents Varuna Assembly, was not available to the villagers.

Even as Jamal Ara complained about the inaccessibility of Dr. Yathindra, Siddharamaiah lost his cool and shouted at her besides grabbing the mike.

Jamal Ara complained that officials were making the people run from pillar to post to get their family tree certificate or khata changed. When Siddharamaiah told that she should have approached the local MLA, Jamal Ara shot back saying that Varuna MLA was inaccessible, which made him furious.

Siddharamaiah’s action triggered a controversy when visuals of the programme aired by TV channels began trending on social media.

The former CM’s behaviour has drawn severe criticism from the Opposition BJP, which has demanded an apology from him.

BJP Mahila Morcha President Bharathi Shetty said that Siddharamaiah’s words and body language were deplorable.

Alleging that the former CM pushed the woman and pulled her dupatta, Bharathi maintained that shouting at a woman and getting her to apologise is very painful. She has asked the National Women’s Commission to take note of this incident.

Incident was accidental: Clarifies Siddharamaiah

Meanwhile, Siddharamaiah has clarified that the incident was accidental. Speaking to presspersons at Mysuru this morning, the former CM said he knew the woman in question, Jamal Ara, for the past 15 years and she was like his sister.

Maintaining that the incident was accidental and happened when he tried to stop the woman’s long speech, the former CM said there was no ill-motive involved.

Accusing the BJP of trying to give a political colour to the row, Siddharamaiah said the BJP is making a big issue of it because it had no other issues to take on the coalition Government.

