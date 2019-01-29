Annual Suttur Jatra from Feb.1 to 6

Mysuru: The six-day annual Jathra Mahotsava of Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Mahaswamiji will be held from Feb.1 to 6 at Suttur Srikshetra in Nanjangud taluk.

Informing this to media persons at a press conference at the Mutt premises this morning, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Secretary S.P. Manjunath said that around eight to ten lakh devotees from across the State are expected to take part in this religious and cultural event this year.

The Jathra Mahotsava is celebrated every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Founder of the institution. The authorities of the Mutt have made all preparations to host this Fair without giving rooms to any complaints and also to facilitate the VIPs movements as galaxy of Ministers from both State and Central Governments, intellectuals and bureaucrats will converge on Suttur.

Apart from pujas and religious rituals, a slew of events such as dance, drama, bhajan contests, seminars, workshops for farmers to provide a forum for stakeholders to showcase the latest developments in agricultural field, Krishi Mela, Cattle Fair, Educational Expo, mass marriage, sports for the young, free health check-up camps, art, cultural and scientific exhibitions, and agricultural crop demonstrations and other educational events to sensitise the public on various issues, are organised as part of the celebrations. Cultural programmes will be held in the evening, Manjunath added.

He said that the Car Festival will be held on Feb.3, Teppotsava and Kondotsava on Feb.5 apart from Halaravi and Lakshadeepotsava.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha Secretary-2 Shivakumara Swami, Suttur Srikshetra Administrator S.P. Udayshankar and others were present during the press meet.

