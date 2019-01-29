Annual Suttur Jatra from Feb.1 to 6
News

Annual Suttur Jatra from Feb.1 to 6

Mysuru: The six-day annual  Jathra Mahotsava of Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Mahaswamiji will be held from Feb.1 to 6 at Suttur Srikshetra in Nanjangud taluk.

Informing this to media persons at a press conference at the Mutt premises this morning, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Secretary S.P. Manjunath said that around eight to ten lakh devotees from across the State are expected to take part in this religious and cultural event this year.

The Jathra Mahotsava is celebrated every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Founder of the institution. The authorities of the Mutt have made all preparations to host this Fair without giving rooms to any complaints and also to facilitate the VIPs movements as galaxy of Ministers from both State and Central Governments, intellectuals and bureaucrats will converge on Suttur.

Apart from pujas and religious rituals, a slew of events such as dance, drama, bhajan contests, seminars, workshops for farmers to provide a forum for stakeholders to showcase the latest developments in agricultural field, Krishi Mela, Cattle Fair, Educational Expo, mass marriage, sports for the young, free health check-up camps, art, cultural and scientific exhibitions, and agricultural crop demonstrations and other educational events to sensitise the public on various issues, are organised as part of the celebrations. Cultural programmes will be held in the evening, Manjunath added.

He said that the Car Festival will be held on Feb.3, Teppotsava and Kondotsava on Feb.5 apart from Halaravi and Lakshadeepotsava.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha Secretary-2 Shivakumara Swami, Suttur Srikshetra  Administrator S.P. Udayshankar and others were present during the press meet.

January 29, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching