Artist colours childhood memories

October 11, 2020

Mysuru and Chamarajanagar District Co-operative Central Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda (in white shirt), who inaugurated the 4-day solo painting exhibition of artist Shivakumara H. Doddaarasinakere (extreme right) organised by Aramane School of Arts at Sri S.R. Subbarao Park in Niveditanagar last evening, is seen taking a look at the paintings on display. Others seen are (from left) Shivakumara’s wife Vinutha, art teacher K. Sangeetha, Sri Kalanikethana School of Arts Principal K.C. Mahadevashetty. The expo will be open for public from 7 am to 8.30 pm till Oct. 13.

The artist through his painting recalls the colourful childhood days amid COVID-induced holiday.