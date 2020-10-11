Artist colours childhood memories
Photo News

Artist colours childhood memories

October 11, 2020

Mysuru and Chamarajanagar District Co-operative Central Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda (in white shirt), who inaugurated the 4-day solo painting exhibition of artist Shivakumara H. Doddaarasinakere (extreme right) organised by Aramane School of Arts at Sri S.R. Subbarao Park in Niveditanagar last evening, is seen taking a look at the paintings on display. Others seen are (from left) Shivakumara’s wife Vinutha, art teacher K. Sangeetha, Sri Kalanikethana School of Arts Principal K.C. Mahadevashetty. The expo will be open for public from 7 am to 8.30 pm till Oct. 13.

The artist through his painting recalls the colourful childhood days amid COVID-induced holiday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching