October 11, 2020

MCC Ward No. 6 Corporator SBM Manju supervising the cleaning works for the construction of a playground at Gokulam here. He said that there was a need for a playground for the children to play and for the residents to go for their morning and evening walks and hence, the land measuring approximately one acre was being cleaned at Gokulam. He also said that another piece of land was being cleaned for playground at Brindavan Layout too.