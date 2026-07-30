Arun Yogiraj carves miniature marble statue of Swami Vivekananda for Modi
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Arun Yogiraj carves miniature marble statue of Swami Vivekananda for Modi

July 30, 2026

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive a special gift from Sri Ramakrishna Ashram during his visit to Mysuru on Aug. 1: A single-stone miniature marble statue of Swami Vivekananda sculpted by renowned artist Arun Yogiraj.

Carved in just 15 days, the statue weighs about 8.5 kg and stands 1.5 feet tall. Sculpted from a single block of white Vietnamese marble, it is modelled on the iconic Swami Vivekananda statue at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Arun Yogiraj’s wife, Vijetha, said Vietnamese marble was chosen because Makrana marble from Rajasthan, traditionally used for such sculptures presented to VVIPs, is not available.

“The statue weighs 8.5 kg and is 1.5 feet tall. My husband has recreated the Vivekananda Rock Memorial statue with great realism. Just as he brought the Ayodhya Balak Ram idol to life through his craftsmanship, he has made this sculpture equally lifelike,” she said.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Arun Yogiraj said he had first sought permission from Swami Muktidanandaji, President of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, before beginning the sculpting work.

“Since it is a stone sculpture, I was advised to keep the weight manageable. We decided it should weigh less than 10 kg and it now weighs 8.5 kg, making it comfortable for the Prime Minister to hold,” he said.

Calling Modi’s visit to Mysuru a memorable occasion, Yogiraj said he felt honoured to have been entrusted with the work.

“I have presented several sculptures to the Prime Minister in the past. I also had the opportunity to meet him during the International Yoga Day celebrations in 2022. I am grateful to Sri Ramakrishna Ashram for giving me this opportunity to create such a special gift for a great leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

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