As public campaigning ends, Yaduveer in relax mood

April 25, 2024

Savours Masala Dosa in the company of BJP leaders

Mysore/Mysuru: Soon after the public campaigning for first phase of Lok Sabha elections came to end at 6 pm yesterday complying with the norms of Election Commission, BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar savoured Masala Dosa at Mylari Hotel in Nazarbad in city.

Yaduveer accompanied by BJP leaders namely former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, City BJP General Secretary H.G. Giridhar, BJP NR Assembly Constituency President Manju and Vasanth Kumar to name a few had refreshments, relaxing for a while.

Learning about the visit of Yaduveer, the people nearby rushed to the restaurant and wished the titular head of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family good luck, besides vouching their support to him in the elections and also asking others to vote for him in the election tomorrow (Apr. 26).

Yaduveer who interacted with the general public over the issues concerning Mysuru also sought solutions to redress grievances, from them.

“Like my ancestors, I am also eager to render my service to people within the framework of a democratic system. I have my own idea to protect the heritage value of Mysuru- Kodagu Constituency, without causing any dent to it,” said Yaduveer.

Later, a section of the public enthusiastically clicked selfies with Yaduveer.

Before winding up the campaign, Yaduveer went on a road show at Narasimharaja (NR) Assembly segment traversing through various localities such as R.S. Naidu Nagar, Kesare, NR Mohalla, Rajivnagar, Shanthinagar, Udayagiri and Kyatamaranahalli Tent Circle.