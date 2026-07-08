Ashada Friday atop Chamundi Hill: Cancel Rs. 2,000 special entry ticket 

July 8, 2026

Mysuru: Activists of Karnataka Sena Pade staged a protest near old Deputy Commissioner’s Office in the city on Monday, demanding the cancellation of Rs. 2,000 special entry ticket, for the devotees visiting Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill during the forthcoming Ashada Fridays.

Karnataka Sena Pade District President Tejesh Lokesh Gowda said, the highly priced entry ticket for darshan smacks of commercialisation of a ritual, which enables only those who can afford the same. Instead Rs. 50 and Rs. 300 special entry tickets should be continued.

The devotees, who climb steps from the foothill, should be provided a direct entry to the temple. Besides, they should be provided with adequate toilet and drinking water facilities, the protesters demanded.

Golden Suresh, Prabhushankar, Krishnappa, Prajeesh, Sindhuvalli Shivakumar, Girish, Bogadi Siddegowda, Madhuvana Chandru, Sujath Jyothi and others took part.