Ashada Friday Puja at Chamundi Hill Temple: Darshan of deity from 5 am to 6 pm for devotees climbing Hill steps

July 3, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: On Ashada Fridays, devotees visiting Chamundi Hill Temple by climbing 1,001 steps from the foothill can have darshan of the Goddess at the temple between 5 am and 6 pm.

According to a press release from Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority, the decision to allow devotees coming to the hill through stairs on Ashada Fridays, during a stipulated time has been taken to avoid any further inconvenience.

“On first Ashada Friday, a large number of devotees exceeding the expectation visited the hill temple. Some of the devotees had to wait for prolonged hours to have the darshan of presiding deity. To address the inconvenience, the Authority has taken some corrective measures. The devotees coming through steps on the forthcoming Ashada Fridays can wait for their turn in the dedicated barricade for Dharma Darshana,” a release from the Temple Authority added.