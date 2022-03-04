ASICON-2022: HIV /AIDS Meet in Hyderabad from Apr. 3 to 5
Mysuru: The 14th National Conference of AIDS Society of India – ASICON will be held at Hotel ITC Kakatiya in Hyderabad, from Apr. 3 to 5.

A team of doctors from Asha Kirana Hospital, Mysuru, will be attending the conference. Dr. S.N. Mothi, Chairman, will be chairing a session on ‘HIV in Women and Children.’  K.S. Gururaja is the Organising Member and Dr. V.H.T. Swamy  is the Organising Secretary of the conference.

ASICON will feature plenary, debates, symposia, workshops, case presentations and meet-the-expert sessions with leading clinical experts and researchers as faculty in the field of HIV/AIDS. There will be oral and poster sessions primarily targeted to budding doctors and scientists with an interest in the field.

The conference will discuss and present the latest developments in diagnosis, prevention and management of HIV, co-infections/ opportunistic infections. Sessions on recent advances in the vaccine, early treatment, cure research, diagnostics and future drugs will be added strength.  The conference has a faculty with 25 international and 50 national experts.

As part of its continuous effort to enhance participation from young people, ASI has devised an ambitious Scholarship Programme for PG students, junior doctors and young researchers to enable them to attend ASICON-2022 and be part of the HIV caring fraternity. For details contact Mob: 90084-91105 or e-mail: [email protected]; [email protected]

