Assembly Polls: Over 700 volunteers deployed to help people

May 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: To help specially abled persons, pregnant women, senior citizens and others to exercise their franchise, over 700 volunteers have been deployed to help them, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer.

He was speaking during the training programme for the booth volunteers of Chamaraja, Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja and Narasimharaja Constituencies, organised jointly by the District Administration, District Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee and the Office of the Deputy Director of the Department of Public Instruction at the Centenary Bhavan in Sarada Vilas College yesterday.

Pointing out that these volunteers will help the specially abled persons, senior citizens by providing them wheel chairs, drinking water, take care of the seating arrangements at the waiting room, see that those standing in queues cast their votes without facing problems and provide information about the rooms the voters have to go to vote, the DC said that National Service Scheme (NSS) and Scouts and Guides teams and students will be providing voluntary service.

DC Dr. Rajendra instructed the volunteers to assist polling officials, create a peaceful atmosphere for the voters to exercise their franchise and discharge their responsibilities effectively.

Zilla Panchayat CEO and District SVEEP Committee Nodal Officer K.M. Gayathri, who also spoke, created awareness on the responsibilities of students at the booths. She asked the volunteers to work effectively and join hands with the District Administration. A demonstration on the works to be taken up by the students in polling booths was held on the occasion.

DDPI Ramachandra Raje Urs, BEOs N.A. Malleshwari, Krishna, C.N. Raju and others were present.