Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is bogus: Congress

May 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the BJP is highlighting one of its flagship initiative — Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) — in its poll campaign, KPCC Women’s State Wing Chief Dr. Pushpa Amarnath has termed the Ujjwala LPG gas scheme as a bogus one.

Addressing a press meet here on Friday, Dr. Pushpa said that the Ujjwala scheme aimed at providing LPG connections to women from BPL households is a farce as LPG prices have been skyrocketing for the past few years. Pointing out that rising inflation and soaring prices of essential commodities have been badly hurting households, with women bearing most of the brunt, she appealed the voters to elect Congress candidates in order to ensure ease of living.

Asserting that the Congress guarantee cards are a historic one, she said that the price of a domestic LPG cylinder has crossed over a thousand rupees, which is pinching the pocket of common man.

Charging the State BJP Government of rampant corruption and maladministration in the past 4 years, she alleged that BJP had failed to fulfil even 10 percent of its poll promises.

Accusing the BJP of spreading a false propaganda that former CM and Varuna Congress candidate is anti-Dalit, she said that the BJP’s efforts to defeat Siddharamaiah in his home turf will go waste as the former CM is sure to win.

Senior Congress leader and former Minister Rani Satish appealed the people to vote for the Congress and throw out the ruling BJP from power.

Party leaders Manjula, Pushpavalli and Pushpalatha Chikkanna were present at the press meet.