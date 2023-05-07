SVEEP Committee organises bullock carts jatha to create awareness about voting

May 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Nanjangud Taluk Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee had organised a bullock cart jatha, which is a quintessential of rural life, to create awareness about voting among the rural folk.

At Hullahalli village, Taluk Assistant Accounts Officer Srikantanayaka and Taluk Programme Coordinator Gurumahadevu flagged off the bullock cart jatha. Taluk Panchayat and Gram Panchayat officials, staff and women of Sanjeevini Sangha boarded the Carts and created voting awareness by appealing people to vote compulsorily on May 10.

More than 20 bullock carts and 10 Swachhata Vahini vehicles passed through the main streets of Hullahalli village and created awareness about the importance of voting.

Taluk Panchayat Staff, Taluk’s National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) staff, Hullahalli Hobli level Panchyat Development Officials and staff and others participated in the jatha.