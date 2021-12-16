Association demands DGR pay-scale for Ex-servicemen deployed at CFTRI

December 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Urging for DGR (Directorate General Resettlement) pay-scale for Ex-servicemen deployed at CFTRI on security duty, a delegation of Mysore Armed Forces Ex-servicemen Association submitted a memorandum to CFTRI Director Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh here yesterday seeking fulfilment of their demands.

Pointing out that Security Personnel of all Central Government Institutions and Organisations are being paid DGR pay-scale, whereas the same has been abolished by CFTRI, the delegation members said they were unaware of the reason behind this.

Stating that they have strong objection to the decision, they urged the CFTRI to pay DGR pay-scale to the security personnel, who are Ex-servicemen.

Maintaining that the personnel are Army veterans, they appealed the CFTRI authorities to take immediate action for implementation of DGR pay-scale.

Assn. President P.K. Bidappa, office-bearers B.M. Gopala, M.U. Nanjunda, Dhanraj, Prasanna and others were present.