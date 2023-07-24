Atrocities on women in Manipur ODP stages protest in city

July 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Condemning the recent atrocities on women, where two women were gang raped and paraded naked in Manipur, members and office-bearers of Mahlilodaya Mahila Okkuta of The Organisation for the Development of People (ODP), staged a protest and took out a protest march in city this morning. The protesters, who assembled near the old Milk Dairy on Male Mahadeshwara Road, staged a protest and took out a march till the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office at Siddarthanagar and submitted a memorandum.

Condemning the inaction by both Central and State Government, the protesters said that no action was taken against the culprits even after 78 days after the incident and added that the officials concerned had failed in their responsibilities.

The protesters demanded peace in Manipur, protection to women, capital punishment to those who had committed the crime and provide social and financial stability to the families and prevent such incidents from taking place again.

President, Office-bearers and members of Mahlilodaya Mahila Okkuta, Director and staff of ODP were present.