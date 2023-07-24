Atrocities on women in Manipur ODP stages protest in city
News

Atrocities on women in Manipur ODP stages protest in city

July 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Condemning the recent atrocities on women, where two women were gang raped and paraded naked in Manipur, members and office-bearers of Mahlilodaya Mahila Okkuta of The Organisation for the Development of People (ODP), staged a protest and took out a protest march in city this morning. The protesters, who assembled near the old Milk Dairy on Male Mahadeshwara Road, staged a protest and took out a march till the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office at Siddarthanagar and submitted a memorandum.

Condemning the inaction by both Central and State Government, the protesters said that no action was taken against the culprits even after 78 days after the incident and added that the officials concerned had failed in their responsibilities.

The protesters demanded peace in Manipur, protection to women, capital punishment to those who had committed the crime and provide social and financial stability to the families and prevent such incidents from taking place again.

President, Office-bearers and members of Mahlilodaya Mahila Okkuta, Director and staff of ODP were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching