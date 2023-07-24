Neglected by lover, girl commits suicide

July 24, 2023

K.R. Nagar: A 20-year-old girl, depressed over her lover neglecting her, committed suicide by slashing her wrist with a sharp object and consuming poison. The girl, who has made a video of her slashing her wrist, has also left behind a death note. The incident took place at Gowdenahalli in the taluk.

The deceased girl is Nisarga (20), a final year B.Com student at K.R. Nagar First Grade College. Before ending her life, Nisarga, who has made a video, has uploaded photos of her with her lover Suhas Reddy and also photos of her wrists cut with a sharp object. It is learnt that Nisarga and Suhas were in love since 4 years. Lately, Suhas was reportedly moving around with another girl and had neglected Nisarga, which had depressed her forcing her to take the extreme step.

In her death note addressed to her father, she has stated that Suhas Reddy was in love with her since four years and had utilised her in every way. After he (Suhas) came in contact with another girl, he left her midway and he, along with the other girl, had humiliated her. She has stated that though the family members of Suhas knew that they were in love, they did not come to her support and even though she had informed the parents of the other girl about her love with Suhas, they only humiliated and abused her.

Holding Suhas, the other girl and their family members responsible for her death, Nisarga has pleaded not to leave Suhas and the other girl besides stating that no girl should suffer like her.

A case has been registered at K.R. Nagar Police Station.