Attack on Dasara elephant Gopi by wild tusker: Tourist entry to Dubare temporarily banned
January 13, 2023

Kushalnagar: In the wake of a wild tusker in musth attacking and injuring Dasara elephant Gopi at the Dubare elephant camp and wandering around the camp since two days, the Forest Department authorities, keeping the safety of tourists in mind, have temporarily banned the entry of visitors to the camp till the wild tusker is driven back into the forest.

The wild tusker, which entered the camp at about 12.30 am on Tuesday, had attacked Gopi, who was also in musth and chained, injuring him near his ear, shoulder, knee and stomach. Gopi, who had sustained minor injuries, was treated by well-known veterinarian Dr. Chittiappa. Gopi is recovering and is consuming food on his own.

As the wild tusker is still moving around the camp, the Forest staff are keeping a watch on him day and night and as a precautionary step, the Forest authorities have temporarily banned the entry of people to the elephant camp.

  1. Mann Ki Baat! says:
    January 14, 2023 at 12:34 pm

    Why do these bloody and infernal tourists wander into forests ?
    In the name of promoting tourism, ministers and officials pocket large amounts of cash.

