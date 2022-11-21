Awareness on pollution hogs limelight at KSPCB stall

November 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Irivudonde Bhoomi, Idara Rakshane Nammellara Hone’ (There is only one Earth, it is the responsibility of everyone to protect it), a public awareness campaign on environmental pollution was inaugurated at the KSPCB (Karnataka State Pollution Control Board) stall in Dasara Exhibition premises on Saturday.

Speaking after inaugurating the stall, KSPCB Chairman Dr. Shanth A. Thimmaiah said that protection of environment is key for a pollution-free earth. Observing that the stall is both informative and educative for people on saving our environment and ecology, he said that the stall explains the importance of plastic recycling, waste water treatment and the like.

Continuing, Dr. Shanth said that 40 days are remaining for the Dasara expo, during which the KSPCB will make all efforts to educate and sensitise the visitors on the importance of nature conservation.

Pointing out that school children will be made to visit the stall, he said that quiz competitions will be held and the winners will be issued certificates. KSPCB officials will be available at the stall for educating the public on pollution control and saving nature, he added.

He further said that the KSPCB has taken crucial decisions on checking use of banned plastics. The measures taken are sealing of industries that were engaged in manufacture of banned plastics, penalising errant industries etc.

Stressing on the need for enforcing a complete ban on manufacture and use of banned plastics, he sought public co-operation for ensuring a pollution-free environment. KEA Chairman Mirle Srinivasgowda, KSPCB member Trivikrama Rao, Regional officer G.R. Ganesh, senior officer B.M. Prakash and others were present.

The stall features informative and educative displays on e-waste management, air, water and noise pollution, solid waste management, electric battery waste management, treatment of industrial wastes, water treatment plants, use of eco-friendly Ganesha idols, pollution-free Deepavali celebration etc. Also, there will be demonstrations on use of Rs.5 coin cloth bag dispensing machines, waste segregation, disposal and recycling etc.