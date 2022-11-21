641 accidents in 10 months of 2022

November 21, 2022

155 deaths, 588 injuries; Reckless driving, talking on mobile phones, drunken driving major reasons

Mysore/Mysuru: The data of road accidents in Mysuru city limits till October 2022 shows that the accident rate has seen a marked increase when compared to the data of 2019 and 2020. Freedom on roads and the absence of any restrictions after the COVID-pandemic, reckless driving and the usage of mobile phones while driving are the chief causes of the accidents.

Till the end of October 2022, 641 road accidents were reported within the city limits with 155 deaths and 588 persons have been injured. Of the injured, many have been maimed for life and the accidents have made them incapable of earning a living. 154 fatal and 487 non-fatal accidents were reported in 2022 (Upto September).

Most of the accidents have been reported on the Ring Road-Bogadi Junction, near the sub-station of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) at Dattagalli, Nanjangud Road, T. Narasipur Road-Ring Road Junction.

In 2021, till Dec. 31, 651 accidents were reported and 121 persons lost their lives and 671 persons sustained injuries. Compared to the 2021 data, this year, 641 accidents were reported in just 10 months where 155 persons have lost their lives, thereby increasing the accident rate.118 fatal and 533 non-fatal accidents were reported in 2021.

Notably, even when the COVID travel restrictions were in place in 2020, 633 accidents were reported even with limited vehicles on the roads. Of the number of accidents in 2020, 122 persons lost their lives and 622 were injured. 118 fatal and 515 non-fatal accidents were reported in 2020.

In 2019, 866 road accidents were reported within the city limits resulting in 149 deaths and 909 persons sustaining injuries. 146 fatal and 720 non-fatal accidents were reported in 2019.

There were several reasons for the increasing number of road crashes and deaths. The speed limit for vehicles is violated and most motorists exceed this limit often leading to road crashes, said an officer with the Traffic Police. Along with speeding, aggressive or otherwise reckless driving can also result in major accidents.

Also, victims in road accidents were mostly two-wheeler riders. “All the motorists know that driving while drunk is extremely dangerous. Sadly, this knowledge has not prevented them from getting behind the wheel. Drunken driving too is one of the main causes of accidents,” the officer explained.

Motorists must pay close attention to the road and other drivers or pedestrians in their vicinity when driving and even a brief distraction can result in a devastating accident.

“The major distraction nowadays is talking on the mobile phone while driving. The Act of talking over the phone demands more concentration while driving skills take a backseat. One should not attend to telephone calls while driving. If the call is urgent one should pull out beside the road and then attend the to call,” the officer added.