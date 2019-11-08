Ayodhya case: High alert ahead of SC verdict

November 8, 2019

New Delhi/ Bengaluru: With just days to go before the much-anticipated Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya Ram Temple-Babri Mosque dispute case, the Police in Uttar Pradesh is all geared up with a four-layered security plan. If one plan fails, the other one will be pressed into action.

Over 12,000 Policemen have been deployed across the temple town ahead of the verdict. The Ministry of Home Affairs has sent 4,000 paramilitary jawans in the State and more forces will be pushed in early next week including the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked all States and Union Territories to ensure “no untoward incident takes place anywhere” following the Ayodhya verdict. Sources said that there are no plans to impose curfew in Ayodhya or shut schools or colleges down. “We want to portray a sense of normalcy,” the officials said. The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its verdict in the Ayodhya dispute case before Nov. 17.

Sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs told UNI that a general advisory has been sent to all the States in view of the Ayodhya verdict. All States have been asked to take necessary precautionary steps to maintain law and order. The States have been asked to keep a close watch on all activities post the Apex Court verdict.

A string of veteran leaders of the ruling BJP have been named in Court cases in connection with the Dec. 6, 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid, which led to Hindu-Muslim riots across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also advised all Ministers in the Central Council meeting to avoid unnecessary statements about the SC decision.

Court verdicts were interpretation of law as per the mandate of the Constitution. There was nothing called “for” and “against” in a verdict. No celebrations or protests as a reaction to the Ayodhya land dispute verdict would be allowed, authorities said.

Social media had now emerged as an opinion-making tool. If there were any postings which would come in the way of maintaining law and order, the Police would deal firmly against those who posted and forwarded them. Social media platforms were being carefully monitored across the nation while central paramilitary forces were engaged in area-domination exercises. Police authorities have recalled officials who were on leave and deployed personnel in all sensitive regions. Central forces will be called in if the need arises.

Police said they are ready to deal with terror attacks, communal riots, public resentment or any danger to the disputed site and all possible loopholes. Any attempts to inflame passions over social media may invite the National Security Act (NSA). Sharing and liking any contentious posts on social media about the Ayodhya verdict will also attract Police action.

The Ayodhya district has been divided into different security zones – red, yellow, green and blue – to avoid any untoward incident. While the red and yellow zones will be secured by the Central Para Military Forces (CPMF), the green and blue zones will be looked after by the civil Police. The red security zone covers the disputed site, the yellow zone covers five miles periphery of Ayodhya, the green zone covers 14 miles periphery of the temple town and the blue zone covers the adjoining districts of Ayodhya.

