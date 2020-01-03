Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme: K.R. Hospital treats 11,148 patients

January 3, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: City’s over a century old K.R. Hospital has come second in the list of Hospitals in the State in respect of treating the patients and meeting the medical expenses under Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka Health Scheme. K.R. Hospital has treated 11,148 patients under the scheme in 2019. Jayadeva Hospital, Bengaluru, tops the list, while Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology at Bengaluru comes third.

K.R. Hospital has been put at second in the list after taking into consideration all the parameters required for ranking. The second rank in the implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka Health Scheme has added one more feather to the cap of this Government Hospital, which is popularly known as Doddaspatre.

Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, Dean and Director, MMC&RI, to which the K.R. Hospital is attached, said that the Ayushman Bharat – Arogya Karnataka Health Scheme came into effect in Karnataka in August 2018 and thousands of patients visiting the Hospital have been benefited since then.

Pointing out that 11,148 patients were treated under the scheme in 2019 and 1,584 in 2018, he said that improvised medical facilities and quality health services have played a key role in the hospital getting the second rank in State, he said and added that the hospital will make continuous efforts to ensure quality treatment to every patient visiting the hospital.

