Mysuru Winter Festival comes to a close

January 3, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: The ten-day Winter Festival concluded yesterday with a musical extravaganza by Kannada playback singer of SaReGaMaPa fame Sriharsha and team who enthralled the audience at the Palace premises with folk songs, devaranamas and other popular numbers.

Sriharsha began with rendering of the anthem of erstwhile Mysore Kingdom ‘Kayo Sri Gowri’ followed by Suraksha Das and Akhila Pajumanu singing ‘Sri Chamundeshwari Amma.’ Later, audience danced and rapped with the singers on stage for T.P. Kailasam’s ‘Naanu Huttiddu Vadralli’ and other popular songs.

Members of Chukki Talkies theatre troupe highlighted the importance of keeping the city and our surroundings clean through the street play. District Officials Jayanth, Venkatesh and Ramesh who had successfully organised and managed the Flower Show as well as puppet artistes were felicitated on the occasion.

Flower Show at Palace premises was a huge hit this year with more than four lakh tourists visiting the venue in 10 days. Seated model of Swami Vivekananda, life-size model of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar on the throne and Siddaganga Mutt Seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, model of Shivalinga constructed with lemons and Bilva leaves, replica of Bangalore Palace and ISRO satellites were some of the major attractions at the Flower Show.

Apart from the annual Flower Show, a host of other cultural programmes including music concerts, photo exhibition, doll show and other events provided wholesome entertainment to the tourists and the locals this winter season.