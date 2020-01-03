New Year bash: Youth dies after consuming excessive alcohol
Mysuru/Mysore:  A youth, who was celebrating the New Year along with his friends, has died after consuming excessive alcohol at a lodge in city on Wednesday. The deceased youth is Karthik (22), a resident of 2nd Idgah in Mandi Mohalla here.

Karthik, along with his friends Paramesh and Chandan, had taken a room on rent at a lodge on Sayyaji Rao Road on Dec. 31 to celebrate New Year Eve. After the party, the trio slept in the room. On Jan. 1, Chandan and Paramesh, who got up at about 10.30 am, found Karthik still sleeping. They then went out and came back to the room at 12.30 and found Karthik fallen from the cot.

Paramesh and Chandan immediately rushed Karthik to K.R. Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, according to Mandi Police, who have registered a case.

