‘Ayyo Paapa,’ JD(S) MLA ridicules BJP MLC

December 1, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: “Ayyo paapa. I pity predicament of MLC A.H. Vishwanath whose dream of making it to the State Cabinet has been dashed after the historic Karnataka High Court verdict.”

This is how former Minister and K.R. Nagar MLA S.R. Mahesh ridiculed his political bête noire at a press conference in city this morning, after offering special prayers to Goddess Chamudeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru, for showing her power through the HC’s verdict disqualifying Vishwanath from becoming the Minister in the State Cabinet till 2021.

He said, “I had told one year ago that this will happen to Vishwanath but none of you took my words seriously. But now the HC has delivered verdict disqualifying the BJP MLC from becoming the Minister in the Yediyurappa Cabinet. I had challenged Vishwanath to come to Chamundi Hill to vow that he did not take money to join BJP but he never turned up. Now, Goddess Chamundeshwari has taught a lesson to Vishwanath through Judges.”

Mahesh said, “Vishwanath was like a deadwood in Congress Party after he had been sidelined by one and all. His condition was akin to defunct motor vehicle. Then, he was subsequently taken into Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), replaced the old motor, re-painted and made to win in 2018 Assembly polls from Hunsur, thanks to efforts of leaders and party workers. Instead of being loyal to party, Vishwanath joined hands with a few Congress MLAs and toppled the Congress-JD(S) Coalition Government headed by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. If Vishwanath has any culture or respect, it was because of the JD(S).” I pity the present condition of Vishwanath, he added.

Asked about the political future of Vishwanath, the Mahesh said, he (Vishwanath) was Minister, MP and now, he will become former MLC. Whatever may be the case, truth will always prevail. ‘Satyameva Jayate’ has been true for Vishwanath who joined BJP for the sake of money and power. Court has given its verdict and now it was people who will give their verdict.