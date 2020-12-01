Farm Laws: Farmers stage protest
News

Farm Laws: Farmers stage protest

December 1, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly condemning Government’s forcible attempts to stop farmers agitating against the Farm Laws and expressing solidarity with farmers protesting near Delhi, members of Akhil Bharat Raitha Sangharsha Samanvaya Samiti and Pragatipara Sanghatanegala Okkuta staged protest near the DC’s office here this morning. Protesters urged the Centre to immediately withdraw the contentious Farm Bills in the interest of country’s farming community.

The Farms Bills are only intended to help corporate firms, not farmers. The Government should give priority to address farmers’ concerns, not helping corporate, the protesters alleged and shouted slogans against the Central and State Governments.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene Chief Badagalapura Nagendra, Hosakote Basavaraj, former Mayor Purushottam, P. Mallesh, leaders Ugranarasimha Gowda and others were present.

